JEFFERSON CITY - Former drag racing champion Doug Herbert will host a free national teen defensive driving program, B.R.A.K.E.S., in Jefferson City the weekend of July 8 and 9.
B.R.A.K.E.S., or Be Responsible And Keep Everyone Safe, was established after Herbert lost his two sons in a car crash in 2008. Herbert turned that personal tragedy into a lifesaving mission.
Herbert now helps and trains more than 110,000 teens and parents across the country to be safer on the roads. Training consists of distracted driving awareness, panic braking, crash avoidance, off-road recovery and more.
Teens who have taken the course are 64% less likely to get into a crash up to three years after completing the training, according to a news release from the organization.
Training sessions will be held at the Missouri EVOC Training Center, located at 2302 Militia Dr., from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 8 and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 9.
If interested, sign up for free at the B.R.A.K.E.S. website.
A portion of the program if federally funded by grants from the Missouri Department of Transportation, as well as the David C. Clare and Margaret C. Clare Foundation, according to the release.