COLUMBIA - For many caregivers in mid-Missouri, the baby formula shortage is creating problems, and now the idea of "price gouging" is causing concern.
Across the nation, the issue of price gouging is creating concern. On Sunday, New York City Mayor Eric Adams issued a state of emergency to stop the increase of prices for baby formula. In mid-Missouri, concerns are also growing.
Last Thursday, Kelly Smith posted in the Facebook group, "Show Me Formula: Mid Missouri." Her post explained a situation that happened at a Columbia pharmacy where she questioned the price of the baby formula she was being sold.
"On the Show Me baby formula Facebook page, they had stated that this formula was for sale down the street at a local pharmacy, so I went down there in the intent to pay the $56," Smith said.
Flow's originally bought three different brands of formula. Nutramigen had a sticker price of $56, but it rang up at $37.99.
"The way I even questioned it is when it was originally rang up, it rang up $37.99, which I thought, 'Great that's $20 extra you know I will be able to get some sort of a discount,' and then was redirected to the label that was on the can, that stated it was actually $56," she said.
However, the owner of Flow's, Anthony DeSha, says this was a mistake in their computer.
"When we get stuff in, we put it on the shelf and then when we ring it out, if we don't update our price files, or if it's something we haven't had for five or six years, it'll ring up the old price until we update it," DeSha explained.
DeSha said he found out about the issue on Thursday night and took to the Facebook group to clarify the situation.
"I am being very transparent in the hopes that everyone knows we are by no means trying to take advantage of a situation. As far as the product ringing up at $34, this was because at some point it was loaded in the computer and the price file was never updated," DeSha said in the post.
The suggested retail price of Nutramigen is $61, and DeSha said it costs more at the pharmacy because he is not a huge retailer.
"Whereas Walmart or Walgreens buys 10,000 of them, I buy 10 of them, so inevitably you're gonna have a much higher price that I pay for it because I don't have the deals that they have," DeSha said.
Smith said she only posted her experience on Facebook to help other mothers throughout the shortage.
"It was in no way, shape or form trying to bash the place," Smith said. "I guess it was just more just an informative thing that then went a little rapid on there, with a lot of other people talking about price gouging."
DeSha said he only wanted to help mothers in this situation instead of creating more problems. He also said he will continue to help mothers find the formula they need.
"If they can't find it, call me, I'm happy to try and get more drop shipped, it doesn't look like anything is available but sometimes I can call people and pull strings maybe," he said.