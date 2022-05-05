COLUMBIA - Baby formulas that are usually on the shelves at grocery stores have vanished.

Mid-Missouri is only one part of the country's national shortage of baby formula. This comes months after Abbott, the company that produces a popular formula brand called Similac, recalled some of its products. The company is still under investigation.

The Missouri Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program provides nutrition services to pregnant women, new mothers, babies and children up to the age of 5. WIC benefits help with purchases of baby formula.

The nutrition supervisor and WIC supervisor of the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services, Erin Harris, says the recall is what started the baby formula shortages.

"That kind of started the snowball effect of, you know, some formula removed from the shelves, other formulas being purchased at a higher volume. And then distributors not being able to keep up," she said.

The WIC program adjusted the kinds of formula available to purchase using their benefits with a waiver. The waiver is set to expire at the end of May but Harris said she hopes it will be extended. WIC's temporary formula alternatives will be accepted until May 31.

One mom, Nichol Gottman, and her son River, have been affected by the storage. River drinks baby formula four times a day, and his mom likes to keep four containers of formula stocked at home and at his daycare. She has been able to find ways around the shortage.

"If you go online and order it, and they say they're out of it, try again the next day or a couple hours later, and they might let you add it to your cart," she said.

"Sometimes they have it and then sometimes they don't, you just go back and check and you can find it," Gottman said.