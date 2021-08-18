COLUMBIA — A back to school event will provide families free school supplies, haircuts, vaccinations and more on Wednesday.
The Back to School Bash is hosted by West Middle School and runs from 1 to 7 p.m. at the MU Health Care Pavilion. The event is open to any families regardless of whether they live in Columbia or have students in the Columbia Public School district.
Veterans United donated $20,000 to the event, so organizers could purchase about 1,000 new pairs of shoes. Hundreds of pairs of gently used shoes can also be picked up at the event, free of charge.
Powerhouse Community Development Corporation will provide hot meals for families at the event, as well as hygiene boxes.
Over 500 backpacks stuffed with school supplies will be on site.
Masks will be required and social distancing is encouraged.
"Kids really love back to school time because it means new shoes, new clothes, new backpacks," West Middle School Principal Melita Walker said. "That's not always possible for some of our families. And so we have been able to partner with some of the community organizations to provide those things."
The Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) will offer free Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccinations to families.
"Being at this back to school event, we know that families will already be there," Sara Humm, the Community Relations Specialist at PHHS, said. "People will already be there for that event, so if we can get them vaccinated while they're there and make it as convenient as we can, then that's helpful for everyone."
Other services offered include free haircuts from Sam Brown's Hair Academy, monetary support on bills from the Voluntary Action Center, dental care from Compass Health Network and voter registration.
"The last two years have been really hard with COVID and many of our community members being out of work," Walker said. "We know that preparation for back to school is a family ritual."
Rising Sun Lodge #164 will also host a similar event on Aug. 22 from 2 to 5 p.m., according to an email from a CPS spokesperson. Free snacks and schools supplies will be provided.