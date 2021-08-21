JEFFERSON CITY — Several different organizations helped with a drive through school supply event on Saturday.
The event was hosted by Building Community Bridges, an organization that aims to inspire, uplift and aid youth development. The back-to-school drive sought to provide parents with backpacks stuffed with school supplies ahead of the first day of school while also registering people to vote.
"It's a great time right now before school starts, before you get busy," JCVote! volunteer Julie Allen said. "The November election is not that far away."
JCVote! was on site to provide voter registrations and supply other information on voting. It is a project of the Jefferson City NAACP, aiming to increase voter participation in the Capital City.
One attendee, Mozes Carbin, picked up school supplies at the event.
"I'm glad that they can do something for the community, like I said building community bridges," Carbin said.
Carbin got the school supplies for his granddaughter, who has four children in the Jefferson City School District. His grandchildren are returning to in-person learning on Monday.
"Everybody kind of excited, it's been a rough couple of years with this pandemic and everything," Carbin said.
Tyler Lunceford helped his mother at the event. He remembers last school year, his 6th grade year.
"We were barely able to go outside for PE," Lunceford said.
Ahead of the first day he described his feelings about the return to learning.
"(I am) a little bit nervous," Lunceford said.