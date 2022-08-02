COLUMBIA − The Voluntary Action Center is inviting Boone County students and their families to its back-to-school health fair this weekend.
The fair on Aug. 6 will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Derby Ridge Elementary.
Any Boone County student entering kindergarten through 12th grade is welcome to attend.
Students in attendance can receive a backpack full of supplies, and will access to free health screenings, dental screenings and haircuts.
The Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services will also be attending to give out COVID-19 vaccinations. Anyone is welcome to receive a vaccination.
Any dose in a series, including boosters, will be given out. PHHS is only administering the Pfizer vaccine to children 6 months old to 17 years old.
PHHS will not be offering any other type of vaccination at the fair.
The VAC said it expects 800 students to attend the fair this year.