COLUMBIA − A major growth step in the Columbia Public Schools' continuous school improvement plan is increasing in-person attendance. Data from the 2021-2022 school year shows only 67% of students attended at least 90% of school. That's well below the state and CPS standard of 90% of students attending 90% of school.

It should be noted that the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus was prominent in schools throughout the country that year. CPS followed CDC guidelines for the virus, which recommended five days of isolation after a positive test or showing symptoms.

Michelle Baumstark, spokesperson for the district, said most of the absences in the 2021-2022 school year were from illnesses. She also said chronic absenteeism, where the same student consistently does not show up to school, was not the main cause of the increase in absences that year.

Columbia School Board member John Lyman says the district is prioritizing getting students back in classrooms.

"Folks are a little hesitant to get back into buildings, to get back to normal," Lyman said. "But there is something to that in-classroom, in-person instruction. So that's really going to be the goal of the district, I think, and really push that and make sure families know that it is important to have students in buildings with our teachers."

Baumstark said the district is going to go back to practices of calling and sending letters to students' homes when they miss school.

Though Lyman wasn't elected until April of this year, he thinks that practice stopped during the pandemic because the district was empathetic to the situation.

"We understand that there was a lot going on, and adding something else in there may have not been the best thing to do," Lyman said. "Let's lower the stress level on families during this pretty stressful time."

CPS instituted full, in-person learning in the 2021-2022 school year for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Attendance data for 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 counted students who were present for their online classes. So, comparing data where the number of students who attended 90% of their classes was 82% and 89% respectively, would be skewed.

"The goal of that 90% [of students] in the classroom 90% of the time is bent toward learning how to be people," Lyman said. "You're not going to learn that from sitting on your iPad at your kitchen table."

Though he said all students learn differently and that there are certainly benefits to online learning, he ultimately believes students should be in the classroom.

"There absolutely is something that's lost by not being in a building and continuing to stress that importance to our students and their families is what the district is going to continue to do, and what I'm going to continue to do," Lyman said.