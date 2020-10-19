COLUMBIA — After the Columbia Public Schools Board of Education voted last week for elementary school students to return to classes Monday, parents have had to prepare for a back to school season unlike any other.
For Stephanie Day, a CPS parent, the last week has been all about preparation.
“My daughter and I have prepared a couple of different things,” she said. “For starters, we drove her to her school and practice getting in and out of the car quickly.”
Being able to get in and out of the car quickly, that is just one of the changes parents had to practice before school on Monday. On top of the usual back to school shopping, Day said she took her daughter for a special new addition to her back to school wardrobe.
“We picked out a couple of her favorite masks because they want you to bring a mask to wear and one to spare," she said. “So she's gonna have a spare mask in her backpack."
Back to school shopping has not been easy for every Columbia parent. Brooke Sydenstricker McCarty said this year is harder than ever before.
“I can’t even get supplies for my own children right now,” she said. “It's to the point that we're going to school tomorrow with like probably a third of what each child needs because the [supplies] are not there right now in Columbia.”
Although getting back to school may have been hard, Day said it beats the alternative.
“Personally, I'm excited for my daughter,” she said. “Having a 5-year-old at home on the computer was a challenge. She would cry every day.”
Now, as her daughter starts kindergarten, Day is optimistic about what the future holds.
“I'm excited for her now to have the structure that she needs in the routine and being able to interact with kids her own age,” she said.