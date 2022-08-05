COLUMBIA - Students in Mid-Missouri are heading back to school soon, and parents will be taking advantage of the Missouri sales tax holiday this weekend for cheaper school and classroom items.
The Missouri back-to-school sales tax holiday is managed by the Missouri Department of Revenue, and will run Aug. 5 through Aug. 7. All state sales taxes at a 4.225% tax rate will be exempt when tax holiday items are purchased.
Get your school supply lists ready! Missouri’s annual Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday starts today and runs through midnight on Sunday, Aug. 7.— Missouri Department of Revenue (@MissouriRevenue) August 5, 2022
Local sales tax will also be waived in participating areas. For a list of those areas NOT participating, visit https://t.co/XNoHSmDpwS pic.twitter.com/L4vmwszNXw
While the state tax holiday is being dropped for the weekend, taxes levied by individual cities and districts may still be in effect for shoppers.
Fulton and Mexico have opted to drop their city taxes and participate in the holiday. Supplies bought in those cities could save shoppers some extra change.
Cities that will still charge tax:
- Ashland
- Boonville
- Columbia
- Jefferson City
- Moberly
Counties that will still charge tax:
- Audrain
- Boone
- Callaway
- Cole
Sales tax for the City of Columbia is 2%, while Boone County adds another 1.75%. Community Improvement Districts and Transportation Districts collect either .5%, .62% or 1%, depending on the district you're shopping in within the City of Columbia.
KOMU 8 news conducted a test on prices of school supplies before and during the tax holiday weekend.
The exact same items were purchased in the exact same colors. The subtotal of both sets was $36.95 before taxes. Both sets were also charged an 8-cent general merchandise tax by the store.
Items purchased were:
- Backpack - $18.96
- Scissors - $0.74
- Art box - $0.97
- Pencil cap erasers - $0.47
- Big pink erasers - $0.47
- 2 black ink pens - $0.94
- 2 yellow highlighters - $0.57
- 24 yellow wooden pencils - $0.97
- 5 mechanical pencils - $1.08
- 150-count loose-leaf wide-ruled paper -$0.84
- one subject notebook 70 pages - $0.35
- Composition book - $1.00
- Paper folder - $0.15
- binder pencil pouch - $0.97
- 24 Crayola crayons - $0.50
- 2 pack black Expo markers - $1.97
- 12 pack Crayola colored pencils - $0.97
- 1' 3-ring binder - $3.28
- 5 tab plastic binder dividers - $0.67
- Elmer's glue - $0.54
- Elmer's glue sticks 2 count - $0.54
Twenty-one items were purchased in Boone County (1.75%), the City of Columbia (2%), and in the Grindstone Plaza Transportation District (.62%), which made up 4.375% of the tax rate.
Added together with Missouri's state tax of 4.225%, the total tax percentage on the items was 8.6%, according to the City of Columbia's tax breakdown website.
The City of Columbia and Boone County opted out of the state tax holiday weekend, so consumers are still being charged 4.375%. Shoppers will still save on the 4.225% that the state would normally charge.
When the items were purchased before the start of the tax holiday, the total cost was $36.95 with $3.09 of tax totaling to $40.12.
When the items were purchased the first day of the holiday weekend for $36.95 with $1.57 of tax, the total cost was $38.60.
KOMU 8 News found that a customer would only save $1.52 if they purchased school supplies in the tax-weekend for $36.95.
REMINDER! The Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday begins at 12:01 a.m. tomorrow, Aug. 5, and runs through midnight on Sunday, Aug. 7.— Missouri Department of Revenue (@MissouriRevenue) August 4, 2022
During this time, state sales tax is exempt from certain back-to-school purchases. For a full list of qualified items, visit https://t.co/kGVWpd4fih pic.twitter.com/vPu8He2CT8
The sales tax exemption is limited to:
- Clothing – any article having a taxable value of $100 or less
- School supplies – not to exceed $50 per purchase
- Computer software – taxable value of $350 or less
- Personal computers – not to exceed $1,500
- Computer peripheral devices – not to exceed $1,500
- Graphing calculators - not to exceed $150