COLUMBIA - It's a return to the roots at Stephens Lake Park this weekend with the Roots N Blues Festival.
The music starts at 4 p.m. Friday and at noon Saturday and Sunday. The last shows will wrap up at 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 8:30 p.m. on Sunday. Twenty-four artists and groups are set to perform throughout the three-day festival, including famous country singer Tanya Tucker and pop icon Chaka Khan.
Gates open in 24 HOURS! There's still time to purchase your passes or upgrade your GA wristbands to Friends Access: https://t.co/Qhti28OZ0X pic.twitter.com/NeiRRufzPZ— Roots N Blues Festival (@RootsNBluesFest) October 6, 2022
The festival is cashless, with a single wristband holding the ticket to entry as well as the money to purchase drinks, food, and merchandise. Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) wristbands allow payment through scanning.
Three-day weekend passes are available for purchase as well as single-day tickets if you're hoping to catch a certain performance. Children who are 14 and under get free admission.
Once tickets are purchased, the wristbands can be picked up at the festival entrance. The box office pass pick-up is located at 2300 E Walnut Street, with the following hours:
- Friday, Oct. 7, 2:45 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Saturday, Oct. 8, noon to 9 p.m.
- Sunday, Oct. 9, noon to 7 p.m.
Performers will take to two different stages: the MU Health Care stage and the Equipment Share stage. Vendors of all kinds will offer refreshments as well. This is the first year for vendor Chris Beedle of Blue Light Fabricators in Auxvasse to sell his work.
"So we decided to set up at 2022 Roots N Blues to sell some metal art. Last year, I was fortunate enough to win the art contest. I started building these instruments last year and haven't really stop and we're hoping to have a great turnout, sell some stuff," Beedle said.
A traffic map is also available to know where volunteers and regular attendees can park.
Columbia Public Works said on Twitter Friday that the following streets will be closed from 3 p.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Sunday.
- Southbound Old 63 North between Jack Estes Way and Hinkson Avenue
- East Walnut Street between Old 63 North and North William Street
- East Walnut Street from Old 63 North east to the cul-de-sac
The department said emergency crisis patients attempting to access Burrell's 24/7 service will not be denied access to East Walnut Street.
A free shuttle service will be picking up attendees from every downtown Columbia parking garage to give rides to the festival. Shuttles begin pickup one hour before festival gates open each day.
Our shuttle service runs throughout the festival weekend. On Saturday and Sunday, the service will commence at 10:30 AM pic.twitter.com/yFTDnhe60y— Roots N Blues Festival (@RootsNBluesFest) October 7, 2022