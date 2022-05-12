LAKE OF THE OZARKS - The bridge over the Bagnell Dam on Business Route 54 in Lake Ozark will continue to be closed next week for additional repairs.
The bridge will reopen for the weekend Thursday evening, but the Missouri Department of Transportation said it will need to close the bridge again on Monday, May 16 until Friday, May 20 to continue the installation of the epoxy wearing surface.
MoDOT opened the bridge two weeks ago but warned it would need to close it again to lay the epoxy when weather was consistently warm and dry.
Crews repaired the bridge deck, expansion joints and barrier walls. The driving surface and adjacent sidewalk were also repaired.