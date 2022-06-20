OSAGE BEACH − Construction crews will finish work on the Bagnell Dam Bridge at the Lake of the Ozarks overnight this week.

The bridge will reduce to one lane from 8 p.m. until 7 a.m. this week while crews install an epoxy wearing surface. Flaggers will be used. 

The epoxy is the final step of a months-long repair project, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation. Crews repaired the bridge deck, expansion joints and barrier walls. The driving surface and adjacent sidewalk were also repaired.

MoDOT will also begin installing a new driving surface along Route 54 through Osage Beach Monday night from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. The project will require overnight single-lane closures through the end of August.

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.

Tags

Recommended for you