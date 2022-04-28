LAKE OF THE OZARKS − The Bagnell Dam Bridge reopened Wednesday afternoon after originally being scheduled to reopen on Friday.
Down at the strip at the Lake of the Ozark’s, Bagnell Dam’s bridge reopened yesterday afternoon. MoDOT had closed the bridge since September and then delayed its reopening back in November. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/R0N2HXHhXE— Blake Phillips (@BlakePhillipsTV) April 28, 2022
Repairs were given to the bridge deck, expansion joints, sidewalks and barrier walls over the last 7 months. The Missouri Department of Transportation said the repairs took longer than expected, but it was necessary due to bridge being nearly 100 years old.
“Rehabilitation projects and continued maintenance are going to be vital to keeping the bridge open to traffic," MoDOT Resident Engineer Chris Graham said. "As crews began the work back in the fall, it became apparent that the condition of the road under the surface was worse than we expected. Adjustments to the plan were made and we are pleased with the improvements that were able to be made and the extended usage we now have on a popular bridge in the area.”
The closing of the bridge left tourists and locals alike with only one way in and out of the infamous strip.
For business owners, that meant a decrease in business during this past offseason.
"But it is definitely easier for tourists coming in because they have that new roundabout and the new exit. They just exit off, come through the strip and Business 54 and get to see the dam and the attractions here," Paula Brown, a business owner on the strip, said. "So it's gonna it's really great that it's happening right now right, before the big season starts. We're really really pleased."
The reopening of the bridge means business will pick up just in time for the new season.
"We weren't for sure when the exact date was that it was going to open," Brown said. "So we were just pleasantly surprised when it came up that it was open. And because there's a big car show coming up. And it really improves our businesses when that dam is open."
There will be some restrictions to heavier loads. The bridge has an 18-ton weight restriction to protect the bridge deck and keep the roadway useable for as long as possible, MoDOT said.
Additional repairs that require specific weather conditions are also in the future for the bridge. An epoxy driving surface will be applied, but crews will need several days of consistently warm and dry temperatures. The epoxy surface will help increase the life of the road, MoDOT said.
The future work will require the bridge to be closed for several days, but it will remain open on weekends.