LAKE OF THE OZARKS − The Bagnell Dam Bridge will close Monday, May 9 for the final phase of its rehabilitation.
Contractors for the Missouri Department of Transportation will install an epoxy wearing surface on the bridge. The bridge should reopen Friday, May 13 in the afternoon.
MoDOT opened the bridge last week but warned it would need to close it again to lay the epoxy when weather was consistently warm and dry.
The epoxy is the final step of a months-long repair project, MoDOT said. Crews repaired the bridge deck, expansion joints and barrier walls. The driving surface and adjacent sidewalk were also repaired.