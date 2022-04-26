LAKE OF THE OZARKS − The Bagnell Dam Bridge will reopen Friday after a months-long closure.
Repairs were given to the bridge deck, expansion joints, sidewalks and barrier walls. The Missouri Department of Transportation said the repairs took longer than expected, but it was necessary due to bridge being nearly 100 years old.
“Rehabilitation projects and continued maintenance are going to be vital to keeping the bridge open to traffic," MoDOT Resident Engineer Chris Graham said. "As crews began the work back in the fall, it became apparent that the condition of the road under the surface was worse than we expected. Adjustments to the plan were made and we are pleased with the improvements that were able to be made and the extended usage we now have on a popular bridge in the area.”
There will be some restrictions to heavier loads. The bridge has a 18-ton weight restriction to protect the bridge deck and keep the roadway useable for as long as possible, MoDOT said.
Additional repairs that require specific weather conditions are also in the future for the bridge. An epoxy driving surface will be applied, but crews will need several days of consistently warm and dry temperatures. The epoxy surface will help increase the life of the road, MoDOT said.
The future work will require the bridge to be closed for several days, but it will remain open on weekends.