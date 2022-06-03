MILLER COUNTY – The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) plans to start the final phase of rehabilitating the bridge over Bagnell Dam at the Lake of the Ozarks next week.
Crews are scheduled to install an epoxy wearing surface on the bridge Monday, June 6. The application of the epoxy will close Business Route 54 over the bridge until Friday, June 9.
The Bagnell Dam Bridge was built in 1929. Work began in September 2021 to repair the bridge deck, expansion joints and barrier walls and to replace the bridge driving surface and repair the adjacent sidewalk. The cost for the project is over $1.6 million.
Drivers will need to use alternate routes around the dam while MoDOT completes the final phase of the work on the bridge.