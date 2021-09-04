LAKE OZARK - Rehabilitation of the Business Route 54 Bagnell Dam bridge will begin Tuesday.

The existing bridge was built in 1929, and rehabilitation is necessary to extend the life of the bridge. Work on the bridge will include repairs to the bridge deck, expansion joints, sidewalks and barrier walls and replacement the bridge driving.

During repairs, Business Route 54 will be closed at the bridge for approximately three months. 

The Bagnell Dam strip will continue to be open. Drivers will need to used an alternate route while work takes place. 