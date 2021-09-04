LAKE OZARK - Rehabilitation of the Business Route 54 Bagnell Dam bridge will begin Tuesday.
Rehabilitation on the Bagnell Dam bridge in Lake Ozark begins Tuesday. The bridge will be closed for up to three months while work takes place. Learn more at https://t.co/aAS9rCkmXL. pic.twitter.com/DKptsgZfCP— MoDOT Central District (@MoDOT_Central) September 2, 2021
The existing bridge was built in 1929, and rehabilitation is necessary to extend the life of the bridge. Work on the bridge will include repairs to the bridge deck, expansion joints, sidewalks and barrier walls and replacement the bridge driving.
During repairs, Business Route 54 will be closed at the bridge for approximately three months.
The Bagnell Dam strip will continue to be open. Drivers will need to used an alternate route while work takes place.