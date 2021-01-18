COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia's "Pay As You Throw" program starts on Feb. 1, but bags will be available starting Tuesday, Jan. 19 at various locations.
Columbia residents will receive vouchers for 104 trash bags a year, or two a week. Those bags will be available at Gerbes, Hy-Vee, Menards, Moser's, Schnucks and City Hall.
Columbia residents can redeem those vouchers at a contactless drive-through event, starting Tuesday and running though Jan. 23. Bags are available from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 19-22, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Jan. 23.
City officials have previously said this change is to help trash collection be more equitable for residents.
Recycling issues have been a concern for months as recycling centers overflowed. City officials say they are working on a solution, as well.