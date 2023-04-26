Balaji Rajagopalan has been named dean of MU's Robert J. Trulaske, Sr. College of Business, MU provost Latha Ramchand announced Wednesday.
"I’m extremely excited and honored to begin my journey as dean at this eminent institution," Rajagopalan said in a news release. "I will bring over 20 years of higher education experience to strengthen research excellence, build partnerships and elevate student success."
Rajagopalan comes to Missouri from Northern Illinois University (NIU), where he has been the dean of the College of Business since 2016. During his tenure at NIU, the number of completed undergraduate degrees increased significantly, according to an MU press release, as did the percentage of minority students enrolled in the business school.
He has worked in leadership roles at the business schools of Penn State University, Galgotias University in India and Oakland University. He also taught at Illinois State University and Southern Arkansas University. He served as director of nonprofit WorldChicago from 2017 to 2019.
Rajagopalan received a bachelor of engineering in mechanical engineering from Andhra University in Visakhapatnam, India, and a doctorate in management information systems from the University of Memphis.