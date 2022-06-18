COLUMBIA - City of Columbia Public Works announced Tuesday that one lane will be closed on Ballenger Lane for construction beginning on Monday, June 20 at 7 a.m.
The construction is expected to be completed by Tuesday, July 19 by 5 p.m., weather permitting.
This lane closure will only affect the road's southbound lane between Oakview Drive and Dehaven Drive, the location where Emery Sapp and Sons Inc. will be installing a new storm sewer.
Flaggers and signs will be present on both sides of the construction zone.
The entrance to Precious Hearts Learning Center will be kept open and flaggers will allow traffic to enter and exit on an as-needed basis, according to a news release.