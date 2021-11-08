COLUMBIA - Family and friends gathered at the Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist Church in Columbia Monday to remember Cassandra Shafer.
I’m here at Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist in Columbia for a balloon release for Cassandra Shafer. She was hit and killed late Saturday night crossing Highway 63. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/1iz6WSXyIp— Grayson Rainey (@GraysonRainey12) November 8, 2021
Shafer was struck and killed trying to cross Highway 63 Saturday night at approximately 6:40 p.m.
People who knew Shafer released purple and gold balloons and spoke about the memories they had with her.
Amanda Harris, one of Shafer's daughters, said she loved to sing and that she had many friends throughout her life.
"She was kind-hearted and she loved my sister and I. She always let us know that we were loved and appreciated," Harris said.
Shafer had many friends and went to church at Wilkes Boulevard.
The daughters said having the balloon release is important because of all the friends Shafer had during her life.
Her favorite song was "There Goes My Baby" by Charlie Wilson.
"I wanted to make sure that we love her and we appreciate everyone that came out. It was amazing. I couldn't ask for more," Harris said.
According to her daughters, Shafter grew up in Marshall, Missouri and had a passion for her faith.
The family is still looking for answers from Columbia Police as to how Shafer was struck on Saturday night crossing Highway 63.