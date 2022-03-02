Baltimore artist calls True/False Film Fest’s fusion of art and film a 'genius stroke'

COLUMBIA − At Orr Street Studios, Baltimore artist Amanda Burnham has been working to finalize her artwork that will officially open on Friday as a part of the True/False Film Fest.
“The True/False team reached out to me in fall of 2021 because they thought my work would be a good fit for the visual arts component of True/False," Burnham said.
True/False is an annual event in downtown Columbia that brings the community and out of town guests together by showcasing films and artwork.
Burnham said while she’s been to other art festivals and film festivals, she’s never encountered a festival that fuses the two together like True/False does.
“I think it's really interesting that in addition to their primary mission of promoting documentary film, [they] sort of said, 'How can we interweave other arts in with us?' I think that's a really, genius stroke,” Burnham said. “It really adds to the vibe of what's going on here.”
Burnham has shown her work professionally for close to 20 years.
“What I've been doing is been taking these big rolls of paper, and acrylic paint, and just making sketches, drawings, all kinds of things," she said.
Her inspiration of cities motivated her to create work that engages viewers by constructing art that doesn’t focus on one thing, but rather, create the energy and the physicality that she sees and experiences.
“It’s a very physical process,” Burnham said. “When you make a drawing, you're using your body. You're using not only your eyes and your hands, but I was sort of distancing myself from the piece.”
The physical part of the process is one of her favorite steps in forming her artwork, she said.
“This part of the process is really exciting to me, because it's the most intellectually active part of it,” Burnham said. “For me, it's the part that gets my artists brain really excited.”
Burnham said an important part of her process is interacting with those who come see her work.
“The space is open. It has been all week as I've been working. I love when people come in,” Burnham said. “I like to have conversations with people as I'm working. I love to explain what I'm doing. I'd love to hear what people's feedback during the process.”
Burnham said oftentimes, when people come in, she incorporates artifacts into her artwork based upon conversations she’s had.
“It's a really important part of the process for me,” she said.
In an effort to adapt to the pandemic, last year’s fest was held outdoors at Stephens Lake Park. But on Wednesday, attendees lined up an hour before the box office opened for pass and wristband pickup. Many were eager for the festival to return downtown.
“It's a staycation for my friends and I,” Columbia resident Kris Thrasher said.
In her eighth year of attending the fest, Thrasher was first in line at the box office. She was unable to attend last year’s fest and is excited that it has returned downtown.
“We really enjoyed was going to a lot of the different restaurants down here,” Thrasher said. “That's the fun part of coming down here for the festival and meeting a lot of different people.”
The fest will run Thursday through Sunday. Masks are required, and all attendees must be fully vaccinated before the festival or show a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours.
The True/False box office hours can be found below.
- Noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday — Passes & wristbands pickup only
- 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday— General ticket sales & passholder pickup
- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday — General ticket sales & passholder pickup
- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday — Merchandise sales