BOONVILLE - Officials are investigating a bank robbery in Boonville at Alliant Bank on Friday morning, according to a press release from the Boonville Police Department.

The Boonville Police Department responded to the scene just before 9 a.m. on Friday, according to a press release. 

Officers say an unknown amount of money was taken. 

According to the press release, the suspect is described as an unknown race male, 6’0” to 6’2” tall, wearing a black hoodie, gloves and a face covering.

The suspect did display some type of handgun and left on foot after the robbery.

It is possible he was picked up by a silver hatchback type vehicle driven by a white female with blond hair, according to the release.

The Cooper County Sheriff’s Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol and the FBI are assisting with the investigation. 

