COLUMBIA - ConAgra Brands, Inc. is recalling approximately 245,366 pounds of frozen chicken strips products that may be contaminated with foreign objects, specifically pieces of plastic, at their Marshall, Missouri, manufacturing plant.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is recalling the 8.9-oz. carton of the Banquet chicken strips meal with "best if used by" dates of Dec. 11, 2024, Jan. 1, 2025, and Jan. 7, 2025.
The products were produced on June 20, 2023, July 11, 2023, and July 17, 2023, and include the following lot numbers: 5009317120, 5009319220, or 5009319820.
The products also bear the establishment number EST. P-9 printed on the side of the carton.
The problem was discovered when the ConAgra notified the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) that it received a consumer complaint of plastic in the chicken strip portion of the product.
The FSIS is warning consumers who have stored this product in their freezers not to consume the product, and instead dispose or return the product to its place of purchase.