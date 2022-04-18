COLUMBIA – Mayor Barbara Buffaloe and Fourth Ward Councilperson Nick Foster were sworn in during a special meeting Monday afternoon. Both candidates won their respective races in the April 5 municipal election.
Buffaloe is the second female mayor in Columbia's history and the first female mayor in the 21st century. The city council is now made up of a majority of female council members.
Karl Skala will continue to represent the Third Ward until he faces challenger Roy Lovelady in a special election on Aug. 2. Skala and Lovelady both received 1,102 votes leading to the first ever tie in Columbia history.
The council also voted to make Second Ward Councilperson Andrea Waner mayor pro-tempore, meaning that she will act as mayor if Buffaloe is absent or unable to fulfill her responsibilities. Skala was the previous mayor pro-tem.
Mayor Barbara Buffaloe
Both Mayor Buffaloe and councilperson Foster addressed the public after their swearing in.
Buffaloe beat second place candidate Randy Minchew by a margin of 800 votes. She previously served as Columbia's sustainability manager.
In her speech, Buffaloe thanked her friends for helping her navigate her mayoral campaign. She highlighted herself as an unconventional politicians and noted the lessons her grandmother taught her which she says will guide her during her term.
"She would say that you can achieve anything as long as you work hard for it," Buffaloe said. "And so I look forward to working hard for this community. I look forward to moving us forward, working on our consensus and working with these amazing individuals who are up here with me at the dius as we move Columbia forward."
Buffaloe focused her campaign on accessibility and improving infrastructure throughout the city. She wants to bring civility back to the city, build a more efficient transit system, increase affordable housing and focus on improving public safety and policing.
Councilperson Nick Foster
In his speech, Foster thanked voters for the opportunity to serve on the city council and praised his predecessor for his work.
"I hope to build on what Ian has done over the past nine years and the work of others on council to move the city forward," Foster said.
Before serving on the city council, Foster worked as the executive director at Voluntary Action Center in Columbia for over nine years. VAC provides emergency relief to Boone County residents experiencing hardship.
Former Mayor Brian Treece
Former Mayor Brian Treece opened with meeting and highlighted importance of the occasion.
"This is a special occasion that represents the transition of one leader to another from one city council to another and the continuation of not just our community, but our democracy," Treece said.
Former Mayor Brian Treece and former Councilperson Ian Thomas both spoke during the ceremony. Treece served two terms as mayor of Columbia, including during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We have restored voter confidence in a city government that is responsive and transparent and resilient," Treece said. "And I am grateful for the trust you have placed in me and your elected officials and you public officials in city government."
Treece announced in September that he would not run for reelection, citing the toll of working through the pandemic.
"The last 18 months have been no easy decision," Treece said at the time. "There's no playbook on handling a pandemic. That takes its toll."
Before becoming mayor in 2016, he served as chairman of the first Downtown Columbia Leadership Council. From 2008 to 2013, her served as chairman of the city of Columbia's Historic Preservation Commission.
Former councilperson Ian Thomas
Ian Thomas started his speech joking that he and his successor, Foster, "agreed to a peaceful transition of power."
He focused on the importance of protecting democracy in his speech and highlighted the need to "level the playing field for future generations."
"We need to recognize how Columbia's system for growth and development benefits land speculators, developers, investors, bankers and purchasers of new homes," Thomas said. "At the expense of Black, Brown and poor residents living in our inner city and other pockets of poverty who are the victims of injustice."
Thomas called on the new city council to invest in these neighborhoods in order to combat "hopelessness" and violent crime.
Thomas announced he would not run for reelection in October. He served on the city council for 9 years, according to previous Missourian reporting. During that time, he earned a reputation for creativity and accessibility among his constituents.
Thomas currently works as the program director for America Walks, a national nonprofit that advocates for accessibility and walkable communities.