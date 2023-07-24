It was a "Barbenheimer" weekend across the county and some parts of the world.
The release of two movies, "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer," led to a big turnout at theaters and blew away box office projections.
"Oppenheimer," released by Universal Pictures, brought in more than 80 million dollars in sales for its opening weekend.
As for "Barbie," released by Warner Bros., it brought in 155 million dollars in ticket sales from North American theaters. It also marks the biggest debut of a movie directed by a female director, Greta Gerwig.
KOMU 8 talked with some fans about their expectations for the films.
"I always wanted a Barbie when I was a kid... my father wouldn't let me have one. I just think that she's cute and fun," Martin Parker said.
"There's a lot more matriarchy vs patriarchy thing going on," Molly Parker said.
"I went into this not knowing what to think and I think it had one of the best descriptions of feminism I've ever heard. I think it's a really good movie and I think every young lady should see it. I think it's one of the best movies I've seen this year. I would definitely pay full price to see it again," Caleb Alexander said.
This marks the first time ever that two movies made more than 80 million dollars in the same weekend. It is also the most money ever made in a weekend by two movies that were not sequels.