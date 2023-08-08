BOONE COUNTY − A barn at MU's Foremost Dairy Research Center is considered a total loss after a fire Tuesday night.
Multiple engines from the Boone County Fire Protection District responded to the fire on Old Highway 40 in the Midway area, just after 6 p.m.
No animals or people were injured, according to MU spokesperson Christian Basi.
Gale Blomenkamp, assistant Boone County Fire chief, said the fire will likely continue to burn for a day or two. Hay was nearby, making the fire difficult to extinguish.
Smoke from the fire could be seen from several miles away.
A farm staff member noticed the fire around 6 p.m. Tuesday. Workers called 911 immediately and then moved cows from an adjacent building out of precaution, according to Basi.
Basi said the structure was not housing any animals but rather farm equipment and feed.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, but Blomenkamp believes it started on the east end of the structure.
The building and its contents are considered to be a total loss, according to Basi.