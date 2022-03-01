COLUMBIA - A man who barricaded himself inside his Oak Towers apartment and fired shots at officers Tuesday morning is in custody.
Columbia Police responded to the apartments, where they found the barricaded man. He fired shots at the officers, but they did not return fire, police said. There were no injuries from the gunshots.
Officers called in additional resources including S.W.A.T. and behavioral crisis negotiators, and after determining that the subject had mental health concerns, a behavioral crisis liaison.
"We called in a behavioral crisis liaison who works with the police department along with our negotiators and the subject surrendered," CPD Chief Geoff Jones said.
Jones said the suspect later surrendered to officers with no further incident.
The suspect was taken to a local health facility to be evaluated and receive health services.
Afterward, CPD said he will be arrested for armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, felon in possession of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance.
As a precaution, Columbia Public Schools redirected Ridgeway Elementary School buses to Jefferson Middle School during the incident.
Just before 9:30 a.m., CPS spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said that police had given the all-clear. She said buses would transport students from Jefferson Middle School back to Ridgeway to resume a normal school day.
Baumstark confirmed all students are safe.