COLUMBIA − A Columbia man is now in custody after an hours-long standoff with Columbia police Friday morning in the area of Stadium Boulevard and Ash Street.
Around 8:45 a.m. police escorted a man out of an apartment in handcuffs. He was placed inside a police car and driven away from the scene.
Police later named the suspect as Damian Smith, 31, of Columbia. Smith was taken into custody on charges of fourth-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon and armed criminal action. No charges have been filed as of Friday afternoon.
Smith remains in custody of the Boone County Jail without bond.
CPD public information specialist, Christian Tabak, said officers responded to a domestic disturbance involving a firearm around 2 a.m. in the 500 block of Sexton Avenue. Tabak said the firearm was only displayed, not used.
The investigation then led police to the apartments on Ash Street around 4 a.m., where the suspect barricaded himself. Police used gas, and the suspect eventually surrendered around 8:45 a.m., Tabak said.
SWAT, crisis negotiators and K-9 teams were all at the scene.
Some of the surrounding apartments were evacuated for safety, CPD said. Police asked the public to avoid the area.
CPD said this is an ongoing investigation, however, an element of domestic violence has been identified in this case.
If there’s a chance that anyone in the community could be at risk for domestic violence, call 311 or call 911 for an incident in progress. CPD said it has specialty officers trained to sensitively respond to these issues, provide resources and help protect those who are preyed upon by others.