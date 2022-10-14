COLUMBIA − Columbia police officers were involved in an incident early Friday morning with a barricaded suspect in the area of Stadium Boulevard and Ash Street.
Around 8:45 a.m. police escorted a man out of an apartment in handcuffs. He was placed inside a police car and driven away from the scene.
CPD says, officers attempted to get the suspect to peacefully surrender. They then “evacuated affected apartments.”Both the swat team and crisis negotiations responded. After several hours, “the swat team did introduce gas and then the suspect surrendered.” @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/hySKFZpfI2— Eleanor Sheahan (@sheahan_eleanor) October 14, 2022
CPD public information specialist, Christian Tabak, said officers responded to a domestic disturbance involving a firearm around 2 a.m. in the 500 block of Sexton Avenue. Tabak said the firearm was only displayed, not used.
The investigation then led police to the apartments on Ash Street around 4 a.m., where the suspect barricaded himself. Police used gas, and the suspect eventually surrendered, Tabak said.
SWAT, crisis negotiators and K-9 teams were all at the scene.
We are responding to an incident involving a barricaded suspect in the 100 block of N Stadium Blvd. We are asking the public to avoid the area and thank you for your patience as we handle the situation. Media are asked to stage near the Scooters Coffee in the 2100 block of W Ash. pic.twitter.com/NSpjjMwaSk— ColumbiaPD (@ColumbiaPD) October 14, 2022
Some of the surrounding apartments were evacuated, but Tabak said there is no threat to the public. Police asked the public to avoid the area.