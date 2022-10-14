The investigation lasted nearly seven hours.

COLUMBIA − Columbia police officers were involved in an incident early Friday morning with a barricaded suspect in the area of Stadium Boulevard and Ash Street.

Around 8:45 a.m. police escorted a man out of an apartment in handcuffs. He was placed inside a police car and driven away from the scene. 

CPD public information specialist, Christian Tabak, said officers responded to a domestic disturbance involving a firearm around 2 a.m. in the 500 block of Sexton Avenue. Tabak said the firearm was only displayed, not used.

The investigation then led police to the apartments on Ash Street around 4 a.m., where the suspect barricaded himself. Police used gas, and the suspect eventually surrendered, Tabak said.

SWAT, crisis negotiators and K-9 teams were all at the scene. 

Some of the surrounding apartments were evacuated, but Tabak said there is no threat to the public. Police asked the public to avoid the area.

