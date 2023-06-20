FULTON - Bartley Elementary was named a top 10 finalist in The Kidd Kraddick Morning Show's "Recess Redo" contest for new playground equipment.
The Kidd Kraddick Morning Show and Play & Park Structures teamed up to give away a $100,000 playground structure to one school.
"We have been working so hard to raise money to buy new recess equipment that is more inclusive," according to the Bartley Elementary Facebook page.
Other schools in the running include Chatsworth Elementary in Georgia, Flower Mound Elementary in Oklahoma, North Crowley Elementary in Louisiana and six Texas elementary schools.
Voters can vote once per day until June 28. To vote, visit the radio show's website.