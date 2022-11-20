MOBERLY - Moberly Area Community College (MACC) geared up for its maiden baseball season with some fall ball.
Back in April, former William Woods University baseball coach and Moberly native, Chris Fletcher, was selected for head coach of the soon-to-be Greyhound baseball program.
Fletcher wouldn't just be coach. He was made responsible for starting up the whole program, including recruiting almost 40 players to his roster, while coach Matt Bauer would do the same for the softball team.
Fresh clean uniforms and shiny new gear have turned into gritty dirt-covered uniforms, scuffed-up bats, and sweat-infused helmets. Even though the official games haven't started just yet, Coach Fletcher's men have been at work. Fletcher prepared a fall "World Series" for them to track their progress, while getting in more practice.
"It's a glorified intrasquad (scrimmage) where the assistant coach and I draft out our teams, split them down the middle and we'll play a three-game set, seven innings each game, to kind of wrap up our fall before we head into our off-season, training in the weight room and into individual work," Fletcher said.
Nearly 20 players on each side faced off against each other after they have grown as a group over the course of their first semester at MACC, and Fletcher is watching for competitiveness among their plays.
"I know it's their friends," Fletcher said. "We try to jazz this up as much as we can, to make it as competitive as we can, here in the fall without playing someone else. It's our last go-around before we hit the off-season so we really want to see our guys get out there and compete for seven innings."
It's not just the coaches and players at the Howard Hills Athletic Complex in Moberly. Fans and family members came out to watch in their new Greyhounds caps and hoodies.
"Our grandson is playing baseball here for the team at Moberly Area Community College. We're from Marceline, so yes, we drove, it's about a 45-minute drive," one grandfather said. "He's on the red team, he's a catcher. He's a real good athlete. Now, he's not going to steal second base, I can tell you that."
One player's mother said her son lives with her in Cairo, just a few miles down the road, but he hopes to move into MACC's baseball dorms when they finish completion.
"He's really been enjoying it, it's really been a great experience for him. He's loving every minute of it," she said.
But it's still been a new challenge to change from high school to college sports.
"He's just trying a different level of competition," she said.
But for her, it's been an easy change to watch her son play.
"The difference between high school ball and college ball is our job now is to show up to the game, watch the game, and we get to leave," she said.
The MACC Greyhounds are set to start their first season in spring 2023.