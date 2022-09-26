COLUMBIA - North County High School officials have issued apologies regarding comments made on a student-led livestream of Friday's football game between North County and Battle High School.
North County Athletic Director Jim Palmer said he is in contact with Battle administration regarding the comments.
During the livestream, one of the student commentators said that Battle is a "violent team" and "gets kids from really rough situations and puts them in a school."
The North County School's media department sent an apology statement to KOMU 8:
"The UniTec Digital Media Program would like to formally apologize to the Battle Football team, their coaches, staff, fans and parents for comments made during a student-led YouTube LiveStream against the North County Raiders," the apology said. "The student was misinformed about Battle, mistaking them for another school that the Raiders used to play. Either way, the student’s word choice was very poor and should not have been used to describe anyone. We are very sorry to anyone offended and will use this as a teachable moment to all of our students about the power of words."
The UniTec Director, Jeffery Cauley, also issued an apology on the school's Facebook page.
"...The student commentator included unnecessary and incorrect information in comments that were inappropriate and unacceptable. These statements were not in keeping with the standards of the UniTec Digital Media Program...," the statement said in part.
Leah Cox, the mom of a senior on the Battle football team, said the game was aggressive and her child was even injured during the game.
"Hearing what was said on the YouTube feed, on top of all of that," Cox said. "We were accused of being a violent team, when we were just trying to play and they were being aggressive toward us."
“They don’t need to have predetermined ideas of these kids are going to be rude to us, or these kids are going to be physically aggressive or violent because that’s just not the case," Cox said.
KOMU 8 reached out to Battle High School administration and has not heard back at the time of publishing. The school has not yet issued a statement about the comments made on the livestream.