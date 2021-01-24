COLUMBIA - After Battle Head Coach Brian Meny delivered his message at the end of a drill, the team put its hands together and broke the huddle with one word. "Family!"
For Meny, that word can be more literal than cliche when it comes to his team.
Meny has coached all three of his sons - Trae, Trevor and Tristan - at the high school level. Tristan is a senior at Battle this season.
"I like playing for him. He always gives me a challenge when I come in everyday and it's just fun," Tristan Meny said about playing for his dad.
But just a few weeks ago, Coach Meny was separated from both his team and his family, fighting Covid-19 in the hospital for six days.
“Nobody could go in with you and you're all by yourself. I know I’m 54 years old, but you think about a lot of things laying there,” he said. "And then the oxygen level goes down and you've got doctors coming in there and it's just scary."
While Coach Meny was in the hospital, Tristan continued to play. He was away at his grandparents' house when his dad got sick and did not have to quarantine.
He said his assistant coaches made practice as normal as possible during those days.
"I was worried just because he's my dad but my grandpa has already been through [Covid-19] and his condition was worse, so I knew my dad would fight and be back home sooner than later," Tristan Meny said.
Eventually, Coach Meny's condition started to improve.
"When [the doctors] came in on like the third day and said 'hey Coach, you're going to make it!' I was like 'Yeah! You know, let's bring it in, let's get a high-five!" Meny said with a laugh.
He was finally able to return to the sidelines for the first time last week Thursday. Battle had a home game against Marshall. It was Senior Night for Tristan and the team's three other seniors.
"Before it all started, he was going to make sure he was going to be there and be there for all of us [seniors]," Tristan Meny said.
Tristan Meny scored 25 points as Battle rolled to a 75-37 win.
"It's hard to put into words," Coach Meny said. "You put a lot of time and heart and soul into the kids and they put it back into you. And just to be there back with them and be there for senior night [was special]. And like I said, you're laying there and you don't even know if you're going to make it to senior night."
Coach Meny said he and Tristan have a "24-hour rule" at the house, meaning they don't talk about a game for 24 hours.
"But then I told him we're proud of him as parents. I'm proud of him as a coach for getting better," said Brian Meny.
Just like that, Coach Meny is back on the court with his family.