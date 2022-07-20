COLUMBIA - Hearings for the three juveniles charged for the death of Aubry Doxley, the 15-year-old shot and killed in February, have begun.
Latoya Doxley, Aubry's mother, said she's relieved that the courts have moved quickly to serve justice. Doxley shared her memories of that night in February when her daughter was killed.
She also shared that gunshots in her neighborhood were "normal," but that February night was one she'll never forget. Latoya then said she remembers Aubry walking out of her room and telling her that she had been shot through her window.
Doxley said she has not stepped back into her home since.
"[It's a] whirlwind of changes because we moved from one house to another, like I personally never went back in that house," Doxley said. "After the incident, I never went back. My family packed up my house for me. And we moved."
She said that she is thankful for her strength in these hard times.
"Luckily, nobody wants to go through this type of thing, or this to be their life," Doxley said. "But I say often to people, I'm a very strong person... always have been. My kids are very strong as well, they have that part of me, all of them. And I know it was meant to happen to me."
The court hearing for the third suspect charged is scheduled for Friday.
"I'm a mom, so like I said, anything that has to do with kids bothers me," Doxley said. "You know what I mean? But I lost my child. My kids have to be without my kid."
Doxley said that she and her family are doing as well as possible.
"I know, a person without my strength would not be able to survive this," Doxley said. "So overall, we're doing way better than I ever thought we will be. And I don't have the rhyme or remedy as to how we're doing it, but we're making it through."