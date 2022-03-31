Battle High School offers unique, hands-on learning opportunity

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures expected. Low temperatures as cold as the upper 20s are possible. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Illinois. Portions of central, east central, and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 9 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&