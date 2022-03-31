Battle High School offers unique, hands-on learning opportunity

COLUMBIA − Some Battle High School students are learning about the real-world application of math concepts while building a tiny home.
The Geometry in Construction class began during the 2018-19 school year after the Columbia Public Schools Foundation provided the district with money to get the program off the ground, under the agreement that the district would sustain the program.
Students receive dual credit for the class in geometry and practical arts.
Brian Hancock teaches the geometry portion of the class. Hancock said students in the class learn the same amount of math they would in a traditional geometry class. However, they aren’t always learning math in a traditional classroom setting.
“We actually had the kids doing math problems, actually calculating right triangles on the boards that [they] are actually cutting, because they had to figure out where to set the saw, what angle to use,” Hancock said.
Terrel Johnson, one student enrolled in the class, said he feels this hands-on approach to learning translates to higher retention.
“I feel like since it's a more of a hands-on class, I can learn it and actually hold it in my head for a little bit longer than normal,” Terrel said. “It's just easier to do it if I can actually put my hands on it instead of having to write it down on paper.”
Carl Dement, who teaches the construction portion of the class, said students develop confidence and learn teamwork while working on the house. In addition, Dement said students develop basic construction skills that they can carry into their adult lives.
“They're going to have some basic skills on how to repair certain things in the house,” Dement said. “We do electrical, we do framing, we do roofing, drywall – those basics they can use later on in life as they become adults and own their own house.”
Lisa Nieder, the secondary mathematics coordinator for CPS, said this class is a great option for students who are visual learners and who like to work with their hands. She said offering classes tailored for unique learning styles will benefit students.
“I just think the more options we give kids and how they learn math, we'll just have that many more be successful,” Nieder said.
Cedric Miller, a student enrolled in the class, said learning math in a hands-on manner has made math more enjoyable.
“I'd recommend it to anyone who needs a geometry math class,” Cedric said. “It's probably the best math class I've ever taken.”
The last two tiny homes have been sold at auction. Nieder said the district hopes to eventually bring a humanitarian element to the program.
“We're hoping to have some partnership with some agency that can help us get this home in the hands of somebody who could really use it and appreciate it,” Nieder said. “And we feel like that would just be even more motivation for the kids in the program.”