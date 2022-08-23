COLUMBIA - At the sound of the first bell on Tuesday, students at Battle High School returned to their classrooms for another year of learning.
Many students said they were excited to see friends again, while others said they're scared to start classes. But after two new student resource officers were added to Battle in March, students say they're less concerned about safety heading into the new school year.
"I think overall it makes me feel more safe," senior Allison Bivens said. "I think I've never had an experience at school which makes me feel unsafe at all, it's a comforting presence."
CPD officers Chris Williams and Cory Dawkins are the SROs at Battle. They said they're heading into the new school year with high hopes and have made adjustments with the school district on their safety precautions. They hope to continue making improvements from there, including securing entrances and exits and analyzing perimeters.
"We're here to build relationships, to be part of the team and just to be an asset from the school district from the police department," Williams said.
Those relationships are what help students like senior Isaya Bitware feel better connected to those officers in the community.
"It gets us to view police officers with a different view, and instead of the certain ones who think they are above the law and do things to where they put bad views on those cops," Bitware said. "The SROs that we have at Battle High School, I love them, they're like everything to me."
CPD said that was the goal of having SROs in the district, to both protect students and have them feel more connected to law enforcement in the community.
"Obviously there's all kinds of perception about law enforcement these days," CPD public information officer Christian Tabak said. "There are plenty of negative things about law enforcement around the country, we've seen that. However just like many other things, Columbia policing is Columbia policing and it gives people the chance to interact with law enforcement from a Columbia policing perspective, and understand that we're here to help."
CPS and CPD want to add one additional SRO to Rock Bridge High School and one to Hickman. CPD said they expect those positions to be filled by January, but it's hard to know for sure because of staffing issues.
Though, CPD said they feel more confident in getting more people to join the team after nine new recruits graduated from the police academy.