Battlefield Farm celebrates last day of 'you pick' lavender season

CENTRALIA - Battlefield Farm hosted the final day of its "you pick" lavender season Monday, opening their field for the public to come and see the lavender selection the farm offers.
People from all over Missouri came to grab the last selection of lavender before the farm closes until spring. The farm is open Monday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for visitors.
Battlefield Farm is very unique in the aspect that they offer several different types of lavender for all-around needs. Some of the lavender they grow is for scent, some is used for its appearance, and some is even edible to put in meals or spices.
Battlefield Farms got its name from its location in Centralia that is just a mile north of a Civil War battlefield. The farm is also the largest lavender farm in Missouri.
"It means so much that people travel here from different parts of Missouri to pick out lavender," owner Katie Lockwood said. "We have gotten so big that we even see some people coming here from some parts of Iowa and even Illinois."
Lavender is the lifeblood of this farm. Now that the picking season has come to a close, the Lockwoods can put the remainder of their lavender crops to good use.
"After 'you pick' is over, we begin trimming down all the plants and prepare for winter," Jason Lockwood, co-owner of the farm and Katie's husband, said. "We trim them all down to about the size of a volleyball and then we bring all that green material into our barn to dry it. When its fully dry, we run it through our distiller to make hydrosol and essential oil."
Battlefield Farm prides itself on being an eco-friendly business. Since opening their doors in 2016, the farm has been completely carbon negative through the use of a 14-kilowatt solar array. The Lockwoods never use pesticides or herbicides, as lavender is naturally pest resistant, and all of their fossil fuel use is offset twice over by their large forest, which covers the majority of the farm's property.
Although Labor Day is technically the final day of the season, Battlefield Farms will still welcome visitors for the next couple of weeks until all of their plants have been winterized.