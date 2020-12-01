COLUMBIA - For the last several years, the first Tuesday following Thanksgiving has been known as "Giving Tuesday."
The Better Business Bureau encourages donors to give wisely.
"There are many legitimate charities that are helping the community," said BBB Regional Director Michelle Gleba. "But, unfortunately, there are some that don't live up to their promises."
According to a BBB press release, the organization issued warnings about several charities that devoted more money to raising funds than helping others and, in some cases, weren’t willing to reveal how their funds were spent or the amount of assistance they offered. BBB Scam Tracker received more than 700 reports of charity scams over the last three years.
Resources like the BBB's website allows donors to see which charities are legitimate.
"We evaluate them based on 20 standards of accountability," Gleba said. "So there are things that we look at when it comes to a charity - we look at how they run their finances, how they're governed, and things like how transparent they are."
By meeting these standards of accountability, charities can receive a BBB accreditation and can use the organization's seal. The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri is just one example of a BBB accredited charity.
The Food Bank's Marketing Communication Manager spoke on some of what this accreditation depends on.
"It relies on financial reports clarifying what we do, providing proof of how we do it, and how efficient we are in getting food and distributing it to people who need it," Seth Wolfmeyer said. "It's really just showing the bones of our work and how effective we are at helping Missourians."
Just because the food bank has a BBB accredited seal doesn't mean charities that don't are scams. Coyote Hill Christian Children's Home, for example, is accredited by a different organization, according to their chief development officer.
"We are accredited by the Joint Commission, which is a very involved accreditation," Kari Hopkins said. "We are licensed by the state of Missouri. Again, another level of accountability. And we are a silver award winner with GuideStar."
It's important to utilize resources like BBB and GuideStar as a way of researching charities before donating.
"There are some organizations out there that may pull at your heartstrings. If you find yourself in that type of situation and they're unwilling to provide you with information to back up their promises, that can be a red flag," Gleba said. "If you're dealing with an organization that's refusing to provide you information about how their program is used or how they will spend their money, that can be a red flag."
She also said that giving directly to a charity is better than going through a third party.