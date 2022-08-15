MEXICO - The Better Business Bureau has issued an "F" rating to a Mexico ammunition retailer after many customers said they have not received products months after buying them.
The BBB said over the last several months, it has received a number of complaints from 28 states about Anatolian Arms LLC.
The complaints were centered around online purchases people have made for ammunition.
Don O'Brien, a regional director for the BBB, said many customers are spending money on ammunition from the business.
"We had people that reported us sending anywhere between, you know, $150 on the low end, to over $1,000 on the high end for ammunition," O'Brien said. "They were told that their orders would get there in a certain time, and these folks never received their orders after several months of waiting."
He said many people are getting charged on their debit cards and are not getting refunds when they do not receive the order.
"They've also asked for refunds, those refunds were also denied as well. So we've got consumers, BBB has taken more than 70 complaints from consumers from more than 28 states about this business," O'Brien said.
An Independence man told BBB he paid Anatolian Arms more than $800 for ammunition in February. The man said he believed his order would be shipped to him within two weeks. As of Aug. 12, he has still not received his order.
The man told BBB “They’ve [Anatolian Arms] completely let me down."
KOMU 8 News visited the retailer's address provided by the BBB on a news release. The business was empty upon arrival to 2012 East Liberty Street.
A neighboring business, which claimed to own the building Anatolian Arms worked out of, said the company stopped paying their lease. The neighboring business said they eventually had to evict them.
The Mexico Chamber of Commerce lists the retailer's address at 415 East Liberty Street, but that building was also empty Monday morning.
KOMU 8 News tried to reach Anatolian Arms CEO Will Johnson but there was no ringtone and an an instant message that the voicemail box was full and could not be reached at the time.
In response to a BBB inquiry regarding how the retailer was addressing customer complaints, Anatolian Arms said a spike in orders and supply chain issues were the main problems in fulfilling orders in a timely manner.
“We are working to get the wait times reduced,” the business wrote in its response. “We understand that they are long and we are working to hire more staff and increase production which is what most of the complaints seem to be stemming from.”
On the Anatolian Arms' website, there is a pop-up that says there are shipping and order delays. At the bottom of the site, it says some orders may be delayed to due supply chain issues.
O'Brien says the best way to not get your money taken from a business is to place your order with a credit card rather than a debit card.
"If you're going to make a purchase online, the best way to protect yourself is by using a credit card. So many of the folks that I talked to during my investigation here, use the debit card, and when you use that debit card, it doesn't have the same protections as a credit card would," O'Brien said.