COLUMBIA - The Better Business Bureau released a report Monday warning customers to use caution when pursuing or doing business from Boxzilla Collectibles LLC.
Boxzilla Collectibles LLC sells collectibles such as Funko Pops. These are figures from pop culture and entertainment.
BBB said it received customer complaints that the company did not ship or deliver the products, did not provide refunds and had bad customer service.
On the Boxzilla Collectibles Facebook page, many people have posted their frustrations with the company's lack of communication and not receiving a refund.
KOMU 8 News reached out to Boxzilla Collectibles LLC for comment and has not received a response.
One customer, Brandon Kling, said he paid $73.07 through PayPal to Boxzilla Collectibles. He pre-ordered his products on March 19, and Kling said it took a while to hear a response from the company.
"It took me commenting on Facebook, Facebook messenger and a multitude of emails to get an answer," Kling said. "I'm still holding out on hopefully getting my order, but simultaneously I'm tempted to contact PayPal and report it as a fraudulent company so I can get potentially refunded."
Boxzilla Collectibles did eventually get back with Kling.
“So I did actually get an email back confirming my order was potentially going to ship at the end of April. Here we are on May 10, and no updates as of yet,” Kling said. “So far, my experience with the company is poor, and I should have been more aware before placing my order.”
Other customers have also had a hard time communicating with the company and not receiving any of their orders, according to the BBB.
A man in Greenville, Wisconsin, paid Boxzilla Collectibles LLC $185 in September 2021, but he never received the Funko Pop figures he ordered. He reached out to the business to try to get a refund, but never received it.
In addition, a woman from Raymore and another woman from Jacksonville, Florida told the BBB they never received their items and the business stopped replying to their emails.
The BBB has now given Boxzilla Collectibles LLC an “F” rating.
The business is registered under an address located on Conley Road in Columbia.
To see the full report, visit the BBB's website.