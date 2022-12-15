ASHLAND - The Better Business Bureau of St. Louis announced Thursday that it has revoked accreditation of an Ashland construction business, BTG Construction.

In a release Thursday, BBB said that BTG violated the accreditation agreement.

According to the release, BBB notified BTG on "several occasions" between late June and early November about a customer complaint that alleged failure to finish a project, provide a refund or contact the consumer.

BBB asked BTG for its resignation as a BBB accredited business but the company did not provide it, according to the release. 

