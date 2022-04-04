HOLTS SUMMIT − The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is advising consumers to use caution if doing business with Bath Transformations LLC, a contractor from Holts Summit.
Consumers reported to BBB the company failed to start or finish projects, did not provide refunds, failed to contact customers and provided poor customer service.
Dan Bridges said he found out about Bath Transformations LLC at a home and garden show in the area back in April 2021. He said he and his wife were looking for a contractor to remodel their bathroom.
"We found a contractor that we thought had a good resume. We took the time to kind of look on Google and Facebook and kind of do a little bit of research," Bridges said. "We didn't know exactly what we were looking for, but everything looked on the up and up."
Bridges said he invited the business owner of Bath Transformations to his home to check out what needed to be remodeled. Bridges said the business owner requested a $9,000 down payment for the renovation, which Bridges paid, but the renovation never happened.
"Every time we would contact him, he would say 'Well, we got pushed back another month,'" Bridges said. "It seemed like it was always a different excuse."
Sarah Perry is another customer who experienced a problem with the business. She said she reached out to Bath Transformations LLC after a serious auto accident that required her to make her bathroom more accessible.
"[The business owner] came to our house and explained the process and submitted a proposal to me, which I accepted," Perry said. "He asked for me to pay 50% of that proposal and then he would move forward."
Perry said the total amount she paid Bath Transformations LLC was $3,802.50 back in January 2021. She said the business continued to push back the date for the remodel. She eventually decided to ask for the deposit back, which she never received.
"I am frustrated and annoyed and feel like I had been taken advantage of," Perry said.
Bath Transformations LLC has an “F” rating, the lowest on BBB’s scale, due to recent unresolved and unanswered complaints.
The BBB says it has a total of eight complaints against the business.
On Casenet, Missouri's online record system, there are three cases in three counties all relating to Bath Transformations LLC.
The business also has received several negative customer reviews on Google.
KOMU 8 reached out to the business owner asking for comment on the matter. The business owner said he has nothing to say at this time.