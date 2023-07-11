COLUMBIA − As Amazon's annual Prime Day returns Tuesday and Wednesday, the Better Business Bureau is warning Missouri consumers of scams related to major summer sales.
The BBB warns Missourians to be buyer aware this busy shopping season, as it's an opportunity for scammers to use phishing messages, fraudulent websites and fake social media ads to get money or personal information.
“During major sales seasons, it’s wise for consumers to brush up on common scams so they know what to look out for,” Michelle Corey, BBB St. Louis president and CEO, said. “Check websites carefully, and if something feels off, pause before you pay.”
According to the BBB, over the last three years, online shopping has been the riskiest scam. In 2022, nearly 32% of reported scams were due to online shopping.
The BBB shared the following tips ahead of clicking "purchase:"
- Keep an eye out for impostors. Amazon was the most frequently impersonated company in 2022 and 2021, according to the BBB’s Scam Tracker℠ Risk Report.
- Don’t click on a link in an email to get to Amazon.com or any other retailer’s website. Links can have malicious attachments or take you to illegitimate websites. Type the website directly into your browser.
- Make sure your connection to the site is secure. The URL should begin with “https://” and there should be a lock icon to the left of it.
- Stick with familiar retailers. Illegitimate vendors might also try to cash in on the summer sale trend.
- Shop with a credit card. It’s easier to dispute charges you didn’t approve or get your money back if there is a problem. Keep receipts and order confirmations so you have a record of your purchases.
- Watch for post-Prime Day phishing. Scammers have been known to try to capitalize on the hype by sending phishing emails or texts after Prime Day, asking you to redeem reward points you supposedly accrued while shopping.