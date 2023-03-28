ROSEBUD − Alumni of the Missouri Sheriff's Academy Class No. 146 will host a BBQ benefit in April to raise funds for the family of Hermann Detective Sgt. Mason Griffith.
Griffith was shot and killed March 12 while responding to a call at a convenience store in Hermann. Another officer, Adam Sullentrup, 31, was also shot and critically injured. Sullentrup is now stable condition.
The alumni of Class No. 146 will host the benefit starting at 11 a.m. April 22 at the American Legion Hall in Rosebud.
The benefit will feature a 50/50 raffle and a silent auction. Organizers are currently seeking items to be donated for the silent auction. Items can be dropped off to the following people at the following locations:
- Tommi Campbell at Mid America Bank in Belle
- Brittany Litton at First State Community Bank in Owensville
- Bill at the American Legion Hall in Rosebud (Thursdays from 4 to 8 p.m.)
- Bruce Hoock at Rosebud Community Park (call 573-680-3695 to meet him there)
All proceeds from the benefit will go to the Griffith family.
Additional information on the benefit can be found on Facebook.