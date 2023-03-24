FULTON - Students in Callaway County got to explore what it is like to work in trade careers Friday thanks to the Be Pro Be Proud program.
The Be Pro Be Proud program consists of a large semi truck. Inside are multiple simulators and virtual reality stations where students can experience different careers.
Students at Fulton High School got the chance to try out these simulators., including Jeremiah Hutchins, who practiced driving a 18-wheeler truck.
“I think it's pretty cool to be able to mess around in there with all the simulators,” Hutchins said.
Hutchins is a student ambassador for Be Pro Be Proud.
"It's fun because you practice welding and we have been having challenges against each other, seeing who can get into high school,” Hutchins said.
There were also virtual reality stimulators for jobs in plumbing, construction, carpentry and water works.
Another student ambassador for the program is Colin Humphreys. Humphreys assisted at the heavy machinery station that included an excavator. He said he was excited to assist kids with this simulation because he eventually wants to work with heavy machinery.
“I was definitely inspired and kind of made me feel better because I know what I am getting myself into and what I will kind of be doing and the machinery I would be operating,” Humphreys said.
Humphreys said even if students don't want to go into a technical career, the Be Pro Be Proud program is an exciting experience for all.
“Getting a peek into what's ahead for your future, if you do go onto the two-year school or the workforce, it's about getting your hand dirty,” Humphreys said. “I was definitely shocked when I walked in, it was a lot more than I expected."
The Callaway Chamber of Commerce helped organize this event. Megan Kempker, the Chamber's workforce development and training coordinator, said the week provided an opportunity that some student may not have been able to experience before.
"They have heard of certain trade skills, but some of them, especially the seventh and eighth graders and even the freshmen, have not actually seen some of these things," Kempker said. "To get them on this truck and have them put on these virtual reality goggles and just really get to dive into these career fields, the excitement and the questions they have had and so much engagement, it has been a really fun week."
Kempker said she hopes students get inspired and know they have plenty of career options after high school.
“Hopefully it is inspiring them to go to some local two year schools like State Tech or Ranken moving into Ashland and other community colleges across Missouri, and hopefully it is going to build our workforce for different trades that are out there,” Kempker said.
The Be Pro Be Proud program started in Arkansas before expanding into other southern states. Students at North Callaway, New Bloomfield, South Callaway and Fulton High School got the chance to experience the Be Pro Be Proud simulator this week.