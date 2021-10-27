The city of Columbia has postponed the beam signing for the new Columbia Regional Airport terminal due to anticipated inclement weather. A new date and time will be announced once confirmed.
ORIGINAL - People will be able to add their signatures to the new Columbia Regional Airport (COU) terminal.
COU will host a beam signing ceremony at the airport at 10 a.m. on Oct. 29.
The beam with everyone's signatures will be used later this year as the last beam to be placed in the construction project.
Columbia Mayor Brian Treece, Jefferson City Mayor Carrie Tergin and other local leaders will speak at the beam signing ceremony.
"As an engineer, beam signing and topping off ceremonies are an exciting part of any project. This ceremony will allow people to be a part of Columbia’s history," Columbia City Manager John Glascock said in a press release.
The new COU terminal is scheduled to be completed by summer of 2022.