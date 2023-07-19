COLUMBIA — A road closure for Bear Creek Drive between the addresses of 2203 Bear Creek Drive and 2207 Bear Creek Drive has been extended to Friday, July 28.
The City of Columbia Stormwater Utility closed the road Monday to replace a failing stormwater pipe and an inlet.
Residents of Bear Creek Drive will have to access the street through West Craig Street, and access to all drive approaches will remain open.
Motorists, pedestrians and nonmotorized transportation users are urged to be caution when around the work zone or use another route.