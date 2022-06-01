PHELPS COUNTY − A bear was spotted roaming in the Newburg area Tuesday afternoon, according to the Phelps County Sheriff's Department.
The department posted a video to Facebook.
Deputies said they were chasing the bear to keep it away from farm animals in the area. It wasn't immediately clear what area of Newburg the bear was in.
The Missouri Department of Conservation recommends never feeding a bear. It can make bears lose their natural fear of humans and teaches them to see humans as food providers.
If you do encounter a bear, make noise so you don't surprise it. Back away slowly with your arms raised, speak in a calm but loud voice and do not turn your back toward it.
If you see a bear, you can report the sighting to the MDC on its website.