COLUMBIA − With a heat index of 100+ degrees Wednesday, mid-Missouri is experiencing its highest temperatures of the year.
Many residents are finding different ways to beat the heat, some in more conventional ways than others.
The state gives residents multiple ways to naturally cool down through caves.
An excess of limestone, which decays rock when mixed with water, has many refer to Missouri as the "Cave State."
Missouri has 6,400 caves that offer shade and cool temperatures year round due to Missouri's geology.
"There's no question in the heat, caves are a great place to go. Just as long as there's not a flood or something. You don't want to be there during a big rainstorm, because some of those caves will flood out," Erik Sandvol, an MU Geology Professor, said. "As long as it's an improved place where people go and caves are a wonderful place to spend a very hot, muggy day in Missouri."
Sandval explained why caves are good areas to cool down.
"It's kind of similar that if you're in a house, and like you're not air conditioning the house and you go in the basement down below ground, it's going to be cooler there," Sandval explained. "It's the same kind of thing. If you go into a cave, it's going to be nice and cool off, and often there is the water and that will also help to cool things down."
For the average resident, beating the heat comes through aquatic centers.
Splash pads and pools give Columbia residents at local parks a great way to cool down and have fun.
“We are cooling down because it’s hot,” Alyssa Osebreh, Columbia resident, said. “We normally hit the splash pad until 12 o’clock and then the splash pad closes because the pool opens and then we get lunch"
"I actually don’t mind the heat too much. I prefer the summer time. So we like being outside. My kids like being outside. So as often as we can, if we are at home the kids are outside playing in the sprinkler, water guns," Osebreh said.
“I feel like a lot of the options are the splash pad or the swimming pool," she continued. "We do like to go hiking and there is a lot of hiking trails that are shaded in the woods and its cooler, not in direct sun.”
Whether through nature, cooling centers or public aquatic centers, it is important to find a way to stay out of the grueling heat.
